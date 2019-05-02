Texas digital marketing agency enters Greater Washington market

Austin, Texas, digital marketing agency Mighty Citizen is making a big push into Greater Washington with the hiring of a client engagement director charged with growing the agency’s roster of association clients. Nicole Araujo…

Austin, Texas, digital marketing agency Mighty Citizen is making a big push into Greater Washington with the hiring of a client engagement director charged with growing the agency’s roster of association clients.

Nicole Araujo joins the company in the new role, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience with firms like McLean-based Naylor Association Solutions and Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based BrightKey Inc. She will be “the face of Mighty Citizen on the East Coast,” according to a statement from founder and CEO Nick Weynand, and will be based in the D.C. area.

Araujo will be tasked with growing the firm’s clientele in what Mighty Citizen dubs its “mission-driven markets,” including associations, institutions of higher education, nonprofits and state and local governments.

The company offers brand strategy, user research, web development, content strategy and digital marketing services. Its clients include the University of Texas, American Association of…