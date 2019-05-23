Teen Suicide: 5 Myths Parents Should Know About

The teen suicide rate in the U.S. is at an all-time high. Too many young lives are being lost, and too many loved ones are left to deal with the devastating aftermath of their loss.…

The teen suicide rate in the U.S. is at an all-time high. Too many young lives are being lost, and too many loved ones are left to deal with the devastating aftermath of their loss.

According to data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, between 2009 and 2017 the number of high school students who reported contemplating suicide increased by 25 percent. The sad truth is that about 1 in 5 high school students seriously consider taking their life. From 2009 to 2017 the number of youth who died by suicide increased by 33 percent. Youth suicide rates have increased so much over the past few decades that it is now the second leading cause of adolescent death in the U.S. (behind only unintentional accidents), surpassing the number of lives lost in car crashes.

Unfortunately, suicide carries a stigma deeply rooted in insecurity, false ideologies and misconceptions. It’s time that we address these falsehoods and set the record straight about suicide. We need to ensure our kids know that no matter how difficult life can be, there are always other options than death. One way to do this is by getting to the heart of the matter and learning more about what’s driving the high teen suicide rate, and dispelling myths.

Here are five misconceptions about teen suicide:

Myth: Most kids take their lives during the summer.

Although this is the case for adults, it is not the case for the majority of youth and college students. According to the American College Health Association, the suicide rate among college students has tripled since the 1950s. Youth suicide rates are higher during the academic year, particularly fall and spring. In a Vanderbilt University-led study published in Pediatrics, researchers found that October accounted for nearly twice as many hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts and attempts as reported in July. Although there was no clear reason for these peaks, one theory ties them to school-related stress as well as the increase in social interactions and conflicts during the academic year. Oftentimes high levels of stress can push a troubled youth over the edge.

Considering this, it’s important for parents and educators to help kids learn to cope with stress, anxiety and troubled peer interactions during the school year. It’s easy to get swept up in the hecticness of the school year and miss out on some clear warning signs of emotional distress, such as declining grades, missing a lot of school and isolation. That makes it all the more important to have a relationship with your child that’s built on open and honest communication, so you better understand what your son or daughter is going through.

Myth: Demographically, suicide affects everyone the same.

It’s true that anyone can fall prey to suicide, but for some reason, there are particular kids who are more susceptible. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1999 to 2017 the annual suicide rate among boys ages 10 to 14 grew from 1.9 suicides per 100,000 to 3.3. For girls, suicides roughly tripled from 0.5 per 100,000 to 1.7. According to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, suicide rates in girls are rising at a faster pace than for boys. As for ethnic groups, the CDC reports whites have the highest suicide rate at nearly 16 (or 15.85) per 100,000, followed by American Indians and Alaska Natives (13.42), African Americans (6.61) and Asians and Pacific Islanders (6.59).

Also of major concern are sucide rates among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. According to a study in the Journal of Adolescent Health, LBGT youth ages 12 to 14 years old are 25 percent more likely to die by suicide than their heterosexual peers. Aside from demographics, suicide rates also vary based upon where people live, and tend to be higher in certain places like Alaska, Wyoming and South Dakota.

Myth: Depression is the cause of all suicides.

Depression is often associated with suicide, but most people with depression don’t take their lives. On average, about 100 Americans die each day from suicide, and it is estimated that 40 to 50 of them are suffering from depression.

Of course, those who follow through with suicide often struggle with mental health issues and some are getting medical help. According to a report by the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, the number of youth going to ER with suicidal thoughts and attempts doubled in the past eight years. This indicates that there’s a serious mental health need, but sadly, according to research published in JAMA Pediatrics, only half of youth struggling with mental health conditions get treatment. Although depression is a major risk factor for suicide, so are other psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety, psychotic disorders, schizophrenia and substance abuse disorders.

Myth: Most parents are aware of their kid’s suicidal thoughts.

Although most parents would like to believe they know what’s going on in their child’s head, that’s simply not the case. In a recent study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers asked about 5,000 youth ages 11 to 17 if they’d ever thought about killing themselves and if they had ever thought a lot about death or dying. They also asked their parents if they believed that their kids had ever thought about killing themselves or had thought a lot about death or dying. What they found may surprise you. Half of the parents of youth who thought of killing themselves had no idea, and 75 percent of the parents of adolescents who thought often about death were also oblivious to their child’s thoughts.

Communication is paramount during the adolescent years. Aside from their parents, youth should identify two to three other trusted adults that they can talk to about their problems. These people may be other family members, educators or other influential people in their lives. Sometimes youth need people other than their parents to speak with, and that’s OK. It’s key that they have someone they feel comfortable talking to.

Myth: Saying “committed suicide” is acceptable.

As with most things in life, our word choice really does matter. For too long people have spoken about others who have “committed suicide.” Historically, this language portrays suicide as a sin or a criminal act. The word “commit” is often attached to negative acts such as “commit adultery” or “commit murder.” To begin to break the stigma surrounding suicide we have to change the way we think and talk about it. It’s not a crime; it’s a sad act. So rather than saying “committed suicide,” use phrases such as “died by/from suicide” or “took their life.” Again, our words really do matter.

Perhaps one of the greatest misconceptions of all time is that suicide isn’t preventable. We have too much evidence to the contrary. Lives can be saved with increased awareness, early identification, support systems and proper treatment. Helpful ways we can decrease suicide include educating ourselves, debunking the myths, removing the stigmatization and heeding the warning signs, such as when a teen talks about not wanting to live or says they are a burden to others, or withdraws and isolates themselves. Did you know that 4 out of 5 teens who attempt suicide have given clear warnings and don’t want to die?

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, like depression, or has had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please seek help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255), where trained professionals provide 24/7, free and confidential support. You are not alone, and there are caring people who want to help.

