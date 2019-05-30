Tech consultant Buchanan & Edwards taps new leadership — including a familiar face

Technology consultant Buchanan & Edwards Inc. unveiled new leadership Wednesday, selecting former ECS Federal vice president Eric Olson to lead the Arlington-based firm. Olson — a 30-year veteran of the tech industry who had leadership…

Technology consultant Buchanan & Edwards Inc. unveiled new leadership Wednesday, selecting former ECS Federal vice president Eric Olson to lead the Arlington-based firm.

Olson — a 30-year veteran of the tech industry who had leadership stints at InfoReliance, Mediachase, Ernst & Young and PriceWaterhouseCoopers — succeeds Dennis Kelly, who left the firm to serve as president and COO of cybersecurity company Centauri in February.

Returning to Buchanan & Edwards alongside Olson is its former CFO Carter Wood, who held the same position at the company from 2010 to 2015 before heading to technology consulting firm Cognosante LLC to serve as director of financial reporting. He replaces Pamela Rothka, who became CFO of Reston-based IT firm Octo Consulting Group Inc. last month

The hires signal stability for a business that has seen a lot of upheaval in 2019. First the 35-day partial government shutdown required Kelly to deploy creative strategies to help try and offset the workforce…