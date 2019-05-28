Take Charge of Your Own Career Growth

Take charge of your career advancement. Now is the time to learn an important life lesson. You own your career; not your employer and not your boss. Career growth is the top reason people look…

Take charge of your career advancement.

Now is the time to learn an important life lesson. You own your career; not your employer and not your boss. Career growth is the top reason people look for a new employment opportunity, according to data from Jobvite’s 2019 Job Seeker Nation Survey. With more employees seeking career growth, it’s important to know what role you can play in achieving the career advancement you desire, either with or without the support of your manager.

Here’s how to talk to your boss about career growth.

Having a conversation with your boss about your career aspirations may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but it should be. Too often, we don’t give our boss a chance to help. You may be afraid your manager will fire you or react poorly. Timing is everything. Plan your conversation in advance and position it as a discussion, not an ultimatum. Ask questions to understand how your boss perceives your work and to understand what challenges your boss is facing. If the feedback is good, it opens the door for you to ask for more responsibility.

Provide solutions.

Improving workflow or processes ultimately saves your organization money and gets you on your manager’s radar. Every organization has room for improvement and implementing steps that save time and money is always appreciated. By taking steps to improve the organization, you demonstrate your leadership, initiative and the ability to work well with others. A successful outcome will certainly be worth the perceived personal risk.

Learn new skills for career growth.

Acquiring new skills will improve your marketability. To figure out which skills to focus on, look at job postings that interest you. Some may request technology or skills you aren’t familiar with … yet. These are the skills you want to develop. Your current organization may offer tuition reimbursement, or you may be able to find free or low-cost courses online. And ask people who are using the skills for recommendations on how to acquire them. While you’re at it, ask what other skills they think are valuable. Finally, don’t overlook soft skills such as teamwork, problem-solving and leadership, all of which will help qualify you for greater responsibilities.

Expand your personal brand.

In the perfect world, your boss would tell management about your success on the job, but we all know that doesn’t happen very often. It’s up to you to make sure the right people know about the value you add to an organization. Take control of your career reputation and look for ways to get the word out about your expertise. You can start by updating your LinkedIn profile and resume to include your measurable achievements. But don’t stop there. Look for opportunities to write or speak about your area of expertise. Your goal is to increase the number of people who know about your value and to become a sought-after resource based on your specific knowledge.

Network for career advancement.

Think of networking as information gathering. It helps you learn about the challenges other workers face and it gives you the opportunity to talk about what you have learned. If you are networking-averse, keep in mind that all you are asking for when you meet with someone is advice, information or recommendations. Don’t forget to keep in touch with past colleagues and classmates. Maintaining these relationships helps you feel connected and makes networking more enjoyable. Creating time in your hectic schedule for networking allows you to meet people who can help spread the word about you and your personal brand.

Find mentors for career growth.

A mentor-mentee relationship doesn’t have to be formal. It can simply be a conversation with someone you respect. And there’s no limit to the number of mentors you can have. Typically, a mentor provides information about his or her own career path, but your mentor can also offer career guidance, motivation and serve as a role model. You may choose mentors from inside your organization or outside your organization, or both.

To advance your career, you may have to move on.

In some instances, you may realize you need to move to a new organization to get what you want. If this happens, start your exploration by researching companies that have the types of roles you are interested in. Your research will uncover skills you need to highlight, people you need to meet and jobs that may interest you.

Steps to advance your career include:

— Talk to your boss about career growth.

— Provide solutions.

— Learn new skills.

— Expand your personal brand.

— Network.

— Find mentors.

— Consider new job opportunities.

