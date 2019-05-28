Surprise Support for the Green Party Underscores a Divided France

PARIS — In the aftermath of last weekend’s elections for the European Parliament, the political landscape here in France and across the continent has shifted, experts say, with the surprising showing of the Green parties…

PARIS — In the aftermath of last weekend’s elections for the European Parliament, the political landscape here in France and across the continent has shifted, experts say, with the surprising showing of the Green parties here and in other countries symbolic of a public turning away from traditional centrist political parties.

Such a voter endorsement may impact climate change policies in France and throughout Europe, which could in turn risk inciting and re-energizing the populist Yellow Vest movement, political observers here say.

Already, pundits have noted that the election results are evidence of an increasingly divided France. However, voter turnout in the country for the European Union elections was the highest in 24 years — evidence of a growing understanding that the European Parliament plays an important role in people’s daily lives, say analysts.

The far-right Take Power party narrowly edged out the centrist Renaissance party in the E.U. elections, with 23.3 percent versus 22.4 percent of votes. Those parties are aligned with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and President Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) political parties, respectively.

Brexit Forces Political Recalculations

Most polls anticipated the votes for the RN and other far-right parties throughout Europe, says Gilles Ivaldi, a political scientist and researcher who specializes in far-right politics at the University of Nice’s Migration and Society Research Unit.

In fact, the RN performed slightly better in 2014, when it drew 25 percent of votes. But the weekend results show that the RN has established itself as one of the two dominant major political parties in France.

“In the past, people said that RN votes were high because there wasn’t a lot of participation. But that argument doesn’t work anymore,” says Etienne Jacob, a political journalist with the Le Figaro newspaper. Just over 50 percent of French voters participated in the EU elections this year — significantly lower than the nearly 3 in 4 eligible voters who participated in the 2017 French presidential election, but an increase from 42 percent in the 2014 EU elections.

That high turnout may be in part because the far-right has changed tactics to attract a more moderate base, with Le Pen announcing last month that the RN is no longer pursuing a French exit from the EU.

Although a March poll found that 43 percent of French voters have a poor opinion of the E.U., other polls consistently show that three quarters of voters want to stay in the bloc. That is largely because of the polarized way British leaders have handled Brexit, their country’s process for leaving the EU, says Nonna Mayer, a French political scientist at Sciences Po’s Center for European Studies who specializes in populist and far right politics.

[MORE: Brexit Has Damaged U.K.’s Global Image, Experts Say]

Brexit has helped create a political recalculation for far-right parties across Europe, Ivaldi says. “Five years ago, all of the far-right parties (in Europe) were very Europhobic and wanted to at least leave the euro or even the E.U. In 2019, these parties … just want to change it from the interior, so it’s more sovereign and nationalist.”

A Continental Far-Right Alliance Is Unlikely

Le Pen is now calling for a “far-right alliance” with Italy’s deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini. Far-right politicians across Europe want individual countries, not the E.U., to decide monetary, defense, and immigration policies.

Implementing such nationalist policies, however, would require fundamentally changing the EU’s rules and institutions. That is highly unlikely, observers say; Europe’s far-right groups combined still aren’t a bloc powerful enough to force change. Additionally, far-right parties across the E.U. have varied priorities, and some — including Salvini’s party — have said they don’t want to work with Le Pen and her RN party, experts say.

“The RN says they want to change European institutions, but in reality, it’s practically impossible,” Ivaldi says. “I don’t see a super-group of nationalists that will work together.”

If they manage to unite, far-right European parties could be a minority force in the European Parliament that could push the mainstream right onto a path that’s more protectionist and authoritarian, especially on immigration and terrorism policies, Mayer says.

Experts also agree that despite her party’s strong showing at the EU elections, Marine Le Pen could never be elected president. Her name is attached to her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, an extreme-right politician known for his anti-Semitic remarks. The RN is “seen as a party that’s not capable of governing, and they have a problem with credibility,” Mayer says. “The only thing where people have confidence is on their immigration policy, but they’re seen by the majority as a danger for democracy.”

The Fall of Mainstream Political Parties

Until recently, the traditional moderate left and right parties in France and throughout Europe worked together to pass measures in the European Parliament. But the center-right and center-left parties fared worse in the election than expected.

The Union Right-Center (Republican) party received 8.5 percent of the vote, versus an expected 14 percent in pre-election polling. The France Insoumise (Socialist) party, meanwhile, received just 6.3 percent of the vote, a fraction of the support it enjoyed during Francois Hollande’s presidency.

“There’s a feeling that the mainstream right and left parties aren’t representing the average French person,” Mayer says.

[MORE: Europeans Like the EU More Than the European Parliament]

For now that weakness is helping both President Macron and the radical populist right and Green parties in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, analysts say.

Climate Change Policies May Finally Pay Off

The big surprise in the French and E.U. elections was the success of the Green party, experts say. Pre-election polls put France’s Ecological Europe (the Green party) at 8.5 percent, but they received 13.5 percent of votes. The Green party also received the most votes of any party among 18- to 34-year-old voters in France — although 60 percent of voters 34 and under abstained from voting, Mayer says.

Such voter support for the Green party “… shows that people believe climate change is important,” Jacob says. “In the EU, the majority of parties are for climate change policy … It’s the most important subject on the EU level.”

The Green party’s success may push Macron and other European politicians to prioritize environmental policies, experts say. But implementing any environmental policies in France and across the E.U. could be tricky: No consensus exists on how to pay for measures to slow climate change. A pro-environment gas tax initially spurred the Yellow Vest movement. Similarly, five years ago the Bonets Rouge movement protested an environmental tax on trucks.

[MORE: Europe’s Far Right Focuses on Climate Change]

“It’s difficult to fight climate change without penalizing the poorest people,” Mayer says.

While the Yellow Vest (Yellow Alliance) party garnered just 0.5 percent of the vote in the EU elections, polls showed most people who would have supported the Yellow Vests voted RN, analysts say. The Yellow Vests indirectly put socio-economic questions and purchasing power at the heart of the election debate.

“When you look at polls, the most important subject to French people is purchasing power, followed by climate change,” Mayer says. “It’s not just about climate change or purchasing power. You have to address both.”

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Europeans Like the EU More Than The European Parliament, Study Shows

Europe’s Far Right Focuses on Climate Change Instead of Immigration

Surprise Support for the Green Party Underscores a Divided France originally appeared on usnews.com