Strong Majorities Around the World Support Diversity and Tolerance

Diversity is a main social concern among countries and cultures because it is seen as enriching a nation’s social landscape and lays the groundwork for policies that can promote equality.

The issue is so important that it led one groundbreaking Harvard University study that examined countries’ diversity through ethnic, linguistic and religious metrics. A separate Stanford study considered any possible connections between ethnic diversity and conflict.

People around the world overwhelmingly agree on the importance of promoting diversity and tolerance, according to the results of the 2019 Best Countries survey.

The data that examines perceptions of 80 countries around the world shows that slightly more than 85 percent of the 20,000 people surveyed agree to some degree with the state that it is important to promote diversity and tolerance. About 37% strongly agree with the statement, while 24% agreed both moderately and slightly.

The Best Countries survey did not attempt to define diversity. Among the survey’s most notable findings on diversity:

— Women are slightly more inclined to support promoting diversity and tolerance. About 88% of women agreed with the statement, while 84% of men agreed with the importance of promoting diversity and tolerance in their countries.

— Countries that reported the highest rates of their residents strongly agreeing with the statement include Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Kenya, South Africa, and Turkey (more than half of those surveyed in those countries said it is important to promote diversity and tolerance.

— Hungary reported the highest percentage of people strongly disagreeing with the statement — more than 8%.

— No one in New Zealand strongly disagreed with the statement. Second came China, where only 0.02% of those surveyed disagreed strongly.

— Older survey respondents born between 1920 and 1963 are slightly more inclined toward supporting tolerance and diversity (94.6% agreed to the some degree of the statement) while the youngest, ages 18-24, born between 1994 and 2000, were the least inclined to agree with the statement, by a very small margin; 93.45% of those surveyed this age group agreed with the statement to some degree.

China also reported high levels of agreement with the statement. About 94% of those surveyed said they agreed to various extents with the importance of promoting diversity and tolerance.

And in the United States? More than 80% of those surveyed agreed to some degree of the importance of promoting diversity and tolerance, while a bit more than 3% disagreed strongly.

