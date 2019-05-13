Stonebridge could pick up a tax break to fill Alexandria’s empty Victory Center, or even convert the property to residential

Alexandria officials could soon deliver a tax break to the new owner of one of the city’s most troubled properties: Victory Center. And if that doesn’t help Stonebridge Associates drop rents and finally lure tenants…

Alexandria officials could soon deliver a tax break to the new owner of one of the city’s most troubled properties: Victory Center.

And if that doesn’t help Stonebridge Associates drop rents and finally lure tenants to the office building, a conversion to residential could be in the cards instead for the 607,000-square-foot facility.

The Bethesda-based developer reached a deal to buy the 16-acre property, located at 5001 Eisenhower Ave., just last month and is now ramping up efforts to market the space. Stonebridge is now in line to win a partial real estate tax abatement to help it offer more competitive lease prices there and meet that goal, perhaps filling up a building that’s sat vacant since the Army Materiel Command took off for Fort Belvoir in 2003.

City Council plans to take up the tax abatement proposal Tuesday, altering an existing tax break the city created back when Victory Center was still in the running to win the Transportation Security Administration’s new headquarters.…