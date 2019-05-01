Steven Roth on ‘rainmaker’ Matt Kelly and ‘Mr. Amazon’

New York City-based Vornado Realty Trust is largely out of Greater Washington, but its successor is making it rain. So said Vornado (NYSE: VNO) Chairman Steven Roth during the company’s first quarter earnings call, following…

So said Vornado (NYSE: VNO) Chairman Steven Roth during the company’s first quarter earnings call, following an analyst’s question about an unrelated hire. Roth also serves as chairman of the board of the Matt Kelly-led JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), a company formed via the 2017 spin-merge of The JBG Cos. and Vornado’s Greater Washington holdings.

And JBG Smith, of course, is the dominant landowner in Amazon.com Inc.’s HQ2ville, also known as National Landing — also known as Crystal City and Pentagon City — and is serving as Amazon’s development partner on the second headquarters project.

“We put together the JBG Smith business where basically — if you want to look at it this way, we basically recruited Matt Kelly and his team in the rainmaking business to take and shepherd our assets and that worked out better than great,” Roth said. “By the way, just as an…