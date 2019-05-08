Stalin Is More Popular Than Ever in Russia, Survey Shows

Russia‘s observance of Victory Day on Thursday comes amid the rehabilitation of an unlikely figure: Joseph Stalin. A record 70% of Russian respondents say the late dictator of the former Soviet Union played a positive…

Russia‘s observance of Victory Day on Thursday comes amid the rehabilitation of an unlikely figure: Joseph Stalin.

A record 70% of Russian respondents say the late dictator of the former Soviet Union played a positive role for Russia, according to a recent poll by the independent Moscow-based Levada Center. Stalin’s previous high mark for approval was 54% in 2016, The Moscow Times reported.

A further 51% of respondents said they viewed Stalin as a person in a favorable light, the highest percentage since 2001, Levada said on its website. Stalin’s approval ratings were consistent across all age groups except among the 18-24 group, who were indifferent about the former Soviet leader.

The survey of 1,600 people who were at least 18 years of age was conducted across the country March 21-27 and released in mid-April. It had a margin of error of no greater than 3.4%.

Stalin led the Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until his death in 1953, a period that witnessed wide-scale trauma inflicted on the country’s citizens. The nation experienced rapid industrialization and collectivization of its agriculture sector, which in turn led to food shortages and the 1932-33 famine that claimed millions of lives. The famine, seen as being instigated by Stalin and which hit Ukraine especially hard to quash independence movements, is seen by many today as an act of genocide.

Stalin also implemented “The Great Purge” in the mid-1930s to eliminate dissenting members of the Soviet Communist Party. An estimated 750,000 people died and at least 1 million others were sent to forced labor camps.

Today’s views of Stalin are largely tied to him leading the country through World War II, when an estimated 22 million to 28 million Russians died. Victory Day is Russia’s annual observance marking the former Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The day has grown into a major celebration of patriotism under the presidency of Vladimir Putin, who has seen his own popularity dip as Russians face increasing economic hardship. Every year parades are held across the country, highlighted by the massive procession held in the capital of Moscow, complete with tanks, military planes and thousands of soldiers.

The rosier views of Stalin in today’s Russia come amid dropping popularity ratings for Putin. The president’s approval ratings are high compared to Western nations’ leaders, at 66%, but down significantly from 90% in 2014. Russians have had five consecutive years of declining incomes, and the government’s move last year to increase the retirement age for pensions has been unpopular.

