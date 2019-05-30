Spaces coworking coming to The Boro

Coworking company Spaces will open a 50,000-square-foot, two-floor outpost at The Boro in Tysons, The Meridian Group announced Thursday. Spaces will lease 66% of The Loft, a boutique office building. It will occupy the fourth…

Coworking company Spaces will open a 50,000-square-foot, two-floor outpost at The Boro in Tysons, The Meridian Group announced Thursday.

Spaces will lease 66% of The Loft, a boutique office building. It will occupy the fourth and fifth floors.

“The entire D.C. metro area has seen a meteoric rise in startups looking to call this area home base,” Michael Beretta, vice president of network development with Spaces’ parent IWG, said in a statement. “As a result, we’ve seen an increase in demand from businesses of all sizes that are looking for flexible working solutions.”

Terry Reiley, Anna Faktorow and Rosanne Richards of CBRE represented Bethesda-based Meridian. Jennifer Ziegler and Jake Katz of JLL represented Spaces.

The Loft, slated to open later this year, features three floors of office space — with operable windows and 14-foot-high ceilings — above two stories of retail. The building’s lobby site across Boro Place from the 70,000-square-foot flagship Whole Foods Market slated…