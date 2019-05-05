South Africa’s Energy Crisis Leads to Promises — and Skepticism

JOHANNESBURG — The few weeks leading up to Christmas are the best time for business in South Africa‘s beauty industry. With the long summer vacation and festivities ahead, “Everyone wants their nails done,” says Maggie…

JOHANNESBURG — The few weeks leading up to Christmas are the best time for business in South Africa‘s beauty industry. With the long summer vacation and festivities ahead, “Everyone wants their nails done,” says Maggie Mahlangu, who works at Sorbet Nail Bar in Epsom Downs, Johannesburg. It usually means extra income for Mahlangu to buy Christmas presents for her family.

But last December, she had to do away with some of the surprises she had planned to buy for her loved ones. Instead, she struggled just to meet her basic bills. “I would say I took home 30% less commission,” she says, sitting behind the shop’s neon light-drenched welcome desk. The reason had nothing to do with customer interest or the business itself, but a euphemistically coined term that belies the crisis it represents: load-shedding.

Load-shedding is the planned interruption of electricity service that has caused the scheduled, rolling blackouts across South Africa during the past several years. When load-shedding hits, homes and businesses are plunged into darkness for periods of anywhere between 150 minutes and eight hours, several times a week. The government program is intended to avoid a country-wide blackout by providing relief to the overall power grid.

On an individual basis, load-shedding tells many stories like Mahlangu’s. Khalil Mohammed, for example, owns a small gadget shop in Bryanston, an affluent suburb north of Johannesburg. He says his revenue drops to about one-fifth of his normal income when the lights go out. “I can’t even cover my rent costs. It really affects business.”

On a national level, the practice tells the overarching tale of a historically blinkered energy planning process — one that has led to the energy crisis currently facing Africa’s second-largest economy. With South Africa’s May 8 national elections imminent, the energy crisis is now a focus of political debate.

Warnings of Coming Power Outages

Standing as a monument to load-shedding is Eskom, South Africa’s giant power utility. The state-owned enterprise, which supplies about 90% of the country’s energy needs, is laboring under deep debt fueled by outdated coal energy sources. By its own admission, the utility is plagued by mismanagement and embodies a power-delivery model that some say is obsolete.

Many affiliated with South Africa’s energy industry say they saw the frequent power outages coming. The Energy Department warned that the country faced imminent shortages in an official report published 20 years ago. But building extra energy capacity wasn’t high on the list of government priorities in the immediate years following the abolishment of apartheid in 1994.

The legacy of the apartheid regime meant that much of the country’s black population was still off the energy grid and there was a “surplus” of electricity. So instead of plans to expand production, existing power plants were mothballed.

In 2004, with the economy growing much more rapidly than expected, power shortages suddenly became a looming reality. Eskom hurriedly launched plans to build Medupi and Kusile, two massive coal-producing plants that are among the biggest of their kind in the world. Upon completion, these were collectively anticipated to add 9,600 kilowatts to the grid, almost 20% of the country’s current energy output.

Problems Surround Coal-Producing Plants

The projects have been plagued by endless setbacks. Construction was marred by labor disputes and Eskom reportedly complained of poor quality work from the appointed contractors. According to the Sunday Times, a government-mandated Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating 11 appointed contractors in an effort to unearth $9.6 billion that has allegedly been stolen from the two projects.

In a February address to Parliament, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the heart of the issue is that the power stations were “badly designed and badly constructed.” Both Medupi and Kusile are now running years behind schedule and their projected costs have more than doubled. The current bill is now at an estimated $20.7 billion, and experts predict costs will grow even larger.

The Department of Public Enterprises conceded recently that the now-operating portions of these stations are currently only 40% reliable. With the rest of Eskom’s fleet of plants aging and prone to failure, Medupi and Kusile are unable to provide sorely needed relief for other power stations to be taken offline and repaired.

Eskom chief executive Phakamani Hadebe said in an April public briefing that the utility will spend the money requisite to finish Medupi and Kusile, which he estimates are both about 90% complete. “There’s no going back,” he told the media.

Critics: Dated Power-Delivery Model Blocks New, Renewable Sources

While the government continues to pour billions into Eskom, some argue that the lumbering coal-based power utility is operating under a dated and flawed economic model.

A century ago, “every country had its Eskom or equivalent,” says Iraj Abedian, chief executive of Pan-African Investment and Research Services. “It was seen as strategic; it was seen as a national utility. And it served its purpose for the past 100-odd years. But then came technology.”

Alternate energy sources such as solar introduced the ability to place electricity generation and consumption in the same locality, says Abedian, who holds a doctorate in economics. This removed the complication of transporting electricity across large distances. Renewable sources of energy also take environmental aspects into account. Those two factors are “critical advantages,” Abedian says. “Technology has made it impossible for any national utility in the energy sector to be competitive or sustainable.”

Faeeza Ballim, who holds a doctorate in social and economic research and is a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, argues that the economies of scale that Eskom relies on is inhibiting the entrance of private producers, including renewable energy providers. Eskom was created in part as “a kind of welfarist vehicle for the upward mobility of white people during apartheid,” Ballim says.

Historically, it was intended to create jobs for white people and push industrialization at the same time, back “when large-scale entities that were financially tied to the state were in vogue.” But now the sheer scale of its undertakings is hampering progress in the energy sector.

“In this current model, everyone has to pay for Eskom’s electricity to allow it to recuperate its heavy capital outlay in power stations,” Ballim says. “Renewables are the future, but at the moment, because Eskom is paying off the capital investment of all their power stations, I think it’s difficult for them to incorporate supply from independent producers.”

Disillusion Greets Government Plans, Campaign Promises

Eskom currently labors under almost $30 billion in debt, roughly 8% of the country’s overall gross domestic product. Its annual debt interest bill alone comes to $3.2 billion. In an effort to get a handle on its costs, Eskom has since 2008 steadily hiked its prices far above that of inflation. Its latest increase, implemented on April 1, was 13.87% while inflation in March was only 4.5%.

And then there’s the economic impact of load-shedding. Energy expert Chris Yelland estimates that it costs South Africa’s economy about $140 million a day.

In the run-up to the elections, the Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s official opposition party, has outlined plans to “solve the … national energy crisis.” The party outlined to Parliament a six-step plan that includes halting construction on Medupi and Kusile’s last units and privatizing Eskom’s power generation unit.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to show decisive leadership on the matter, South Africa’s finance minister announced in February an intention to split the utility into three separate entities. The government will spend $1.6 billion annually for the next three years to support the process.

On a busy road near the nail bar where Mahlangu works, a blue election poster proclaims, “Keep the Lights On.” Mahlangu, the Johannesburg salon worker, dismisses the campaign promises as empty. “When elections are around the corner, they start promising things and then afterwards they just sit back and relax,” she says. “The government is not doing anything to stop this situation. As for me, I don’t see a party that deserves my vote.”

