Software Alliance looks to plug security holes in development

As both companies and the federal government continue to focus their attention on the cybersecurity vulnerabilities inlaid in places like networks and supply chains, The Software Alliance wants to help safeguard the very structure of the programs systems run.

The alliance — a technology industry trade group whose membership includes companies like Adobe, IBM and Microsoft — has drafted a framework of best practices to help mitigate software vulnerabilities inherent from the very beginning of their development. They’re changes that will be closely watched by government contractors who are responsible for keeping federal agencies’ networks secure.

“When you think about lots of the major cyberattacks, they are taking advantage of vulnerabilities in software,” said Tommy Ross, senior policy director for The Software Alliance. “There are these increasing efforts to focus on software security as an area of interest for policymakers, but there aren’t a lot of tools out there for…