Social Media Sowing Division, Say People in Emerging Countries

In a world bursting with disinformation and rumors of fake news, new research confirms people are slowly losing trust in social media.

An international study released on Monday from the nonpartisan think tank Pew Research Center shows that many in emerging economies report regularly seeing “false and misleading content long with new ideas.”

The report is the second in a series exploring how connected people are online and its impact based on nationally representative surveys in 11 nations: Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, South Africa, Kenya, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Tunisia, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Among the survey’s primary findings:

— About 78 percent of those surveyed by Pew say that technology is helping them stay more informed about current events, with respondents in Jordan being the most optimistic. Venezuelans are the second most optimistic respondents when it comes to feeling informed through social media, while Kenya and India the least optimistic of the countries surveyed.

— On the other hand, a similar percentage — 72 percent — see access to technology as facilitating manipulation with false information and rumors. More than 90 percent of those surveyed in Jordan agree with this, followed the 80 percent in Tunisia. Most optimistic — Vietnam and the Philippines, where 53 and 57 percent, respectively, see technology as leading to manipulation through fake information and rumors.

— Social media in particular is seen as a threat in many emerging economies, with 57 percent of all those surveyed saying this technology is helping ordinary people have a meaningful voice in the political process and 65 percent saying that people in their country are at risk of political manipulation because of it. Most concerned: Colombians, Kenyans and Mexicans.

— More than half of those surveyed said access to mobile phones, the internet and social media have made people more accepting of those who have different views than theirs, while 58 percent said technologies has caused more division in their opinions.

In addition, around 75 percent of those using social media and messaging applications say they frequently or occasionally see articles and other content when they use social media that introduce them to new ideas. Also, “across the 11 emerging economies surveyed in this report, a median of 82 percent say mobile phones have been mostly a good thing for them personally, compared with a median of 70 percent who say mobile phones have positively impacted society.”

The Pew findings come amid growing concern around the world about the impact social media is having on society. In the Czech Republic, government authorities have created a team dedicated to educating the public about the differences between news and disinformation. Last year the lawmakers in France wrestled with a bill that allows courts to assess whether online postings are verifiable, and levy fines.

In the U.S., college-age young adults are increasingly skeptical of Facebook. Earlier in May, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes called on the breakup of the social media giant, saying the company is a monopoly that is stymying innovation and threatening both personal privacy and the health democracy in countries.

The Pew survey was conducted with 28,122 adults in the 11 countries from Sept. 7 to Dec. 7, 2018.

Social Media Sowing Division, Say People in Emerging Countries originally appeared on usnews.com