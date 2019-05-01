Smoking and Chronic Back Pain

As if there aren’t already enough reasons to stop smoking, chronic back pain sufferers — and those who want to avoid chronic back pain (and who wouldn’t?) — may have one more. Smoking is associated…

As if there aren’t already enough reasons to stop smoking, chronic back pain sufferers — and those who want to avoid chronic back pain (and who wouldn’t?) — may have one more. Smoking is associated with an increased incidence of chronic pain, particularly back pain, according to research to date.

The precise reasons for this are still being explored, and studies stop short of proving that smoking causes chronic back pain. But while it wouldn’t be ethical to conduct randomized controlled trials where some participants were asked to smoke to study the effects on back pain, observational data following smokers versus nonsmokers has provided considerable support for an association between smoking and chronic pain.

The evidence is strong enough that “I think we can, with a fairly high degree of certainty, link smoking to multiple negative outcomes,” says Dr. Crawford Barnett, a pain management specialist at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland. Research finds that lighting up is linked to higher rates of osteoporosis, lumbar disc diseases — or those that affect the lower back — as well as increased problems with bone healing. And studies show those who smoke who suffer spine injuries or from other back problems that turn out to be short-term issues for some, tend to have a greater chance of going on to develop chronic pain as a result.

To be sure, nicotine in cigarettes can provide short-term pain relief, which complicates attempts to quit for those who already have chronic pain. But in addition to smoking causing myriad health issues and raising one’s risk for life-threatening conditions from lung cancer to heart disease, nicotine’s net effect also appears to be bad for the back. “The problem is you build a tolerance to it very, very quickly,” Barnett explains. “You need more and more to get the same effect, and ultimately you get no effect at all, although now your body is demanding the chemical, because it’s used to it from a physiological point of view.”

So while smokers might feel temporary relief from pain when lighting up, the very same nicotine is working against them in other ways. “Nicotine itself is a vasoconstrictor — meaning it narrows blood vessels — so if I expose any blood vessels in my body to it, they constrict, they narrow and less oxygen gets to it,” Barnett says. “”For pain, if (I) have a bad back, I need extra blood flow to help heal … and I’m reducing that. Areas that automatically — just by the architecture of things — get little blood flow, like discs, those can degrade even more so.”

One study of 331,941 Swedish construction workers found those who smoked were more likely to undergo surgery to treat lumbar spinal stenosis. While this narrowing of the spinal canal commonly results from normal wear and tear with age, smoking has been associated with increased disc degeneration. And the research published in The Spine Journal in 2018 also found a “dose-dependent” relationship whereby heavy smokers, or those who smoked 15 cigarettes a day or more, had a higher risk than moderate smokers (who smoked 1 to 14 cigarettes daily) or former smokers of going on to need surgery for lumbar spinal stenosis.

What’s more, smoking presents a double whammy. That’s because research also indicates it’s associated with poorer treatment outcomes and higher risk for patients who undergo procedures, whether it’s having an implantable device like a neurostimulator put in to block the sensation of pain, or having a spine operation. “Many surgeons will not do elective spine surgery if the patient’s still smoking,” Barnett says.

Besides raising the risk of issues like infection during a procedure, smoking impairs the body’s ability to heal, he says. “Because again when you heal, you need oxygenated blood and if I’m restricting that, you’re just not going to heal as well,” Barnett explains. “You want the wound to heal, you want everything to solidify, you don’t want wound breakdown, you don’t want bone grafts not to take. So it makes a huge impact on the ultimate outcome of the patient.”

Other research suggests smoking has an impact on how a person experiences pain at a brain, or neurological, level.

One 2014 study published in the journal Human Brain Mapping focused on the link between smoking, the transition from so-called subacute pain — or back pain lasting four to 12 weeks — to chronic pain and brain physiology. In particular, it zeroed in on regions of the brain called the nucleus accumbens and the medial prefrontal cortex, or mPFC. “So it seems like there’s some kind of emotional components to pain that is captured by the information shared between the accumbens and the PFC,” says the study’s lead author, Bogdan Petre, a graduate student in psychology and neuroscience at the University of Colorado Boulder, who was a research assistant in the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University when he led the research. “What we also found was in a small subset of our subjects who quit smoking over the course of our study, the information sharing in this link dropped dramatically,” Petre says.

It was that specific type of brain activity and connectivity that could be seen through brain imaging, which seemed to be involved as smoking increased the risk a person would transition to having chronic pain. “We can’t claim causation here, but it does seem that there’s some sort of tight link between their smoking, the connectivity in the circuit that’s known to be implicated in addictive behavior and their incidence of pain persistence one year later,” Petre says.

Generally speaking, experts say, more research is still needed to understand exactly why smoking might contribute to chronic pain. But where there are already countless reasons to kick the habit, this is another, clinicians say, that shouldn’t be ignored. And it’s something patients should talk to their health providers about as part of a comprehensive approach to reduce — or prevent — persistent back pain.

