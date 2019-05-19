Skyland Town Center finally lands its grocery store

After years of waiting — and then a few more years of waiting — Ward 7 looks to have a bona fide grocery anchor for the long-planned Skyland Town Center project: German grocery chain Lidl. …

After years of waiting — and then a few more years of waiting — Ward 7 looks to have a bona fide grocery anchor for the long-planned Skyland Town Center project: German grocery chain Lidl.

Lidl U.S. will open a 29,089-square-foot, standalone store at the Southeast D.C. property, providing the grocery anchor that developer Rappaport has been trying to land since Walmart’s high-profile exit from the project in 2016.

Lidl didn’t provide a specific opening estimate, but Rappaport and co-developer W.C. Smith are already under construction for the first phase of the town center, located at Naylor and Good Hope roads and Alabama Avenue SE. The first phase of Skyland, which includes 263 residential units and 84,500 square feet of retail, is expected to open in late 2020.

The grocery store, which will be located in a stand-alone building on the site and will have 200 spaces of dedicated parking, would open sometime after the first building opens. Lidl, which has its U.S. headquarters…