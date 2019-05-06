Sinclair CEO as stock soars: Fox deal ‘will forever change complexion’ of company

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares are soaring after the broadcast giant announced it will more than double its revenue and be in position to grow even further with the purchase of 21 regional sports networks…

Where Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair failed in completing a proposed takeover of Tribune Media Co. last year, the company is now in a position to make the game-changing move it so badly desired. Already the biggest owner of local TV stations in the U.S. with 191 in 89 markets, Sinclair will become the leader in live sports to combine with its massive local news presence.

Shares of Sinclair were up more than 31 percent in trading Monday afternoon to $59.30. The surge happened even as the stock market overall fell heavily on concerns about trade negotiations between the U.S. and China falling apart.

Sinclair also owns WJLA, the Washington area’s ABC affiliate, and sister station WJLA 24/7.

With the $10.6 billion acquisition of the Fox regional sports…