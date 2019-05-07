Signs That a Workplace Culture Supports Working Mothers

When Rachel Borton worked as a nurse on a hospital floor, her co-workers grumbled each time she interrupted her rounds to pump breast milk for her baby. “You’re going again? How many times do you…

When Rachel Borton worked as a nurse on a hospital floor, her co-workers grumbled each time she interrupted her rounds to pump breast milk for her baby.

“You’re going again? How many times do you have to do this?” are among the refrains Borton recalls hearing — even from fellow mothers.

“I found it a huge challenge,” she says. “I sometimes had to eat as I was doing this. No way they were going to let me take a lunch break after I had just been gone for 20 minutes.”

While many workers struggle to maintain a satisfying work-life balance, working mothers may find it nearly impossible to steady the scales. Technology has enabled some companies to demand nearly 24/7 availability from their employees. Meanwhile, modern mothers face social pressure to devote themselves around the clock to their children’s care.

“Those messages are entirely misaligned,” says Eden King, associate professor of industrial-organizational psychology at Rice University. “When women go to work, they’re acting against their expected role.”

No activity exemplifies this identity clash quite as literally as pumping at work, which may force a mother to choose between competing demands: feed her child or fulfill her professional responsibilities.

Moms have the legal right to express breast milk at the office. But doing so may prompt managers and co-workers to express irritation, resentment or even disgust. Research shows this kind of cultural pressure can powerfully shape the experiences working moms have even in organizations with policies designed to shield them from undue scrutiny.

Indeed, the fact that even nurses — health care professionals well-versed in the benefits of breastfeeding — sometimes complain when their colleagues pump hints at the social stigmas working mothers face across all industries.

In workplaces that lack or don’t enforce policies designed to support working moms, a negative culture can be especially damaging. That’s what Borton, now an assistant professor of nursing at Bradley University, found when she interviewed mothers working in retail, fast food and other service jobs in rural Illinois. Women who tried to breastfeed in those environments reported that co-workers called them “gross,” accused them of seeking male attention and interrupted their pumping sessions by walking into the areas set aside for lactation.

Even though some of these women knew they had the legal right to pump, they feared they would be punished for complaining about this kind of harassment.

“The more I interviewed these women, the angrier I got,” Borton says.

The Power of Workplace Culture

For working moms to thrive, then, company policies are necessary but not sufficient. Ample research suggests that it’s also essential to be surrounded by respectful leaders, managers and co-workers. Without social support at the office, working moms who take advantage of lactation rooms and benefits like paid maternity leave may find themselves penalized.

“The subtle messages moms get is even in the places where they have such policies — they shouldn’t use them if they want to succeed in those organizations,” King says.

It can be tricky for women to figure out in advance whether a company’s culture will help or hinder them during and after their pregnancies. They’ll get some useful insight by reading employee handbooks and asking questions during job interviews. But they may also need to do a little sleuthing.

“I would absolutely recommend talking to women who work there, especially people who have gone through whatever you think you’re going to go through,” King says.

Research suggests women should pay special attention to the following factors, which affect whether moms succeed — and feel successful — at work.

Legal Compliance

Federal and state laws outline basic protections for pregnant women and working mothers. Unfortunately, employees can’t always assume that employers comply with these regulations. Women who understand their rights have an advantage.

At companies with at least 15 employees, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act ban discrimination and harassment against women who could become pregnant, are pregnant, were pregnant or who terminated a pregnancy. These laws also entitle some working women to special accommodations, such as light duty, additional breaks or permission to work remotely, without reduced pay.

Pumping at work laws require employers covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act to provide mothers with reasonable time to express breast milk for up to a year after the birth of a child, although these breaks may be unpaid. Covered companies must also provide a private space for lactation that is not a bathroom.

Women may be able to find out whether a company has previously violated these laws by conducting research on the website of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Comprehensive Child Care Policies

Unlike most other countries, U.S. federal law doesn’t mandate that employers provide paid maternity leave. The Family and Medical Leave Act requires many employers to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to workers who give birth to or adopt a child. California, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island require companies to provide paid parental leave. Additionally, many employers in other states also offer the benefit, which means aspiring parents may find it worthwhile to compare the paid leave provisions that different organizations provide.

Some companies offer child care resources such as flexible spending accounts designed for day care costs or backup child care options when a parent’s primary form of care falls through.

Many parents appreciate company policies that permit them to work remotely or follow flexible schedules that accommodate their children’s unpredictable needs.

Reasonable Role Models and Supportive Supervisors

Company executives play a big part in shaping workplace culture. Women may want to consider the signals CEOs and other executives send through their words and deeds.

For example, Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo, infamously took only a few weeks of maternity leave after the birth of her children. In contrast, GM CEO Mary Barra says she takes steps to limit after-hours office commitments so she can attend her children’s evening activities.

“The people who are successful in organizations are often the ones who didn’t take any maternity leave,” King says. “What I think a lot of women are seeing are messages from people above and around them that they need to be available all the time, and family needs to take a back seat, with work as the priority.”

While corporate leaders set the overall tone for a company’s culture, a woman’s immediate supervisor has a lot of influence over her daily life.

“They dictate whether or not you can take advantage of policies that exist,” King explains. “You may have flex time available, but your supervisor gets the final say on whether you can take that.”

Look specifically at whether a company has “men around who are empowering women, lifting them up, sponsoring them, advocating for them,” advises Kristen Jones, assistant professor of management at the University of Memphis.

“We know that men have disproportionately more status and power across the workforce,” she explains. “That means they’re in the best position to advocate for and support and change culture and make a difference for pregnant women and mothers.”

Accommodations for Pumping at Work

Women who want to continue breastfeeding after maternity leave need several accommodations that facilitate pumping at work, Borton says. They need breaks of 15 to 20 minutes about every three hours. They need private, secure spaces with electric outlets in which to pump. And they need access to refrigerators to store breast milk.

But that’s not all. Breastfeeding women also need psychological safety, according to research conducted by Sabrina Volpone, assistant professor of organizational leadership at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business. That’s possible only when mothers aren’t stigmatized for pumping and don’t have to worry whether co-workers might take advantage of the fact that they need occasional breaks.

“A big thing we heard from a lot of our participants was being able to talk about it,” Volpone says.

Additionally, breastfeeding women benefit when colleagues support their efforts by scheduling meetings around pump breaks and covering shifts when necessary.

“It’s co-workers caring about your situation and if you have enough time to pump, helping you navigate breaks you need during the day,” Volpone says.

Respect

Working moms often discover there’s a fine line between support and condescension. Colleagues who offer pregnant women unsolicited health or parenting advice and managers who assume moms would prefer not to work on key projects may have good intentions, but those actions can undermine women’s success.

“We all have these ideas and stereotypes about pregnant women, that they’re delicate, need extra assistance and need to be protected,” Jones says. “Making assumptions about what women want or need inadvertently tells a woman she does need help and is not as competent as before.”

Jones’ research shows that some help pregnant women receive at work enhances their competence, while other kinds of “aid” diminish it.

“When women received this sort of lesser form of help, it actually ended up hindering their work, and this decreased their self-efficacy at work,” Jones says. “It predicted increased intentions to quit their jobs.”

It may be wise to be wary of colleagues who address pregnant women with patronizing nicknames, fawn over them, offer to carry small items for them or comment on their bodies.

“When a woman still wants to prove herself and maintain her legitimacy at work, that can present a challenge,” Jones says.

