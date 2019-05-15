Side Hustles to Help Pay Off Your Student Loans

While the standard repayment plan for federal student loans is structured to be completed in 10 years, an extended repayment plan can take 25 years, and consolidation may increase the repayment term to as many…

While the standard repayment plan for federal student loans is structured to be completed in 10 years, an extended repayment plan can take 25 years, and consolidation may increase the repayment term to as many as 30 years. Picking up a side gig to make extra cash is a popular way to reduce that time frame. If the additional funds are applied to student loan debt, the time it takes to pay off student loans will be reduced.

Side hustles can be broken down into four broad categories: time and expertise, transportation, home and other assets. Each is explained below with some considerations regarding their impact on student loan repayment.

Time and expertise gigs. Using one’s free time to do something for someone is a popular way to generate extra income because of the low cost to entry. These gigs include services like baby-sitting or elder care, which will likely require a background check.

For those interested in these types of positions, Care.com is a good resource to get started. For animal lovers, becoming a dog walker or checking on animals for others while they are away can be lucrative. Those willing to keep dogs overnight can check out Rover for boarding opportunities that can pay big.

For those who have a specific skill set, like writing or graphic design, sites like Fiverr offer all kinds of freelancers the space to find quick extra work on the side. Some sample jobs one might find include helping someone with a resume or designing a flyer or website.

As you consider offering your talent and expertise through one of these services, keep in mind that these projects can take time and focus away from your primary source of income. Carefully balance the investment of time so you don’t put your job at risk, which could cause serious problems with student loan repayment.

Transportation gigs. People who drive for Uber or Lyft enjoy flexible hours, allowing drivers to choose their own schedules. For those who don’t want to drive people around, there are also several options to use one’s vehicle to become a delivery driver on the side. DoorDash and Grubhub are just two of a growing number of food delivery services that offer flexible hours.

And for those willing to let others use their car, Turo lets users rent out someone else’s car for a specified period of time.

Your personal transportation may also be your method of getting to and from work each day, so be sure that the extra wear and tear resulting from ride-sharing services or car rental doesn’t lead to additional costs that affect your ability to make student loan payments.

Home rental. Turo modeled itself after the Airbnb model, a popular option for those willing to open their home to others looking for something other than a hotel to stay in while on vacation. While Airbnb is facing challenges from some larger cities to become more regulated, this could still be an option for those willing to be out of their home for certain amounts of time. If not, just renting out a room may also be an option to bring in extra cash.

Home rental, just like the prior examples, can turn into a steady income stream. That’s good news in most cases, but it helps to know how that may affect you if you’re on an income-driven repayment plan, which sets your monthly student loan payment at an amount based on your income and family size. Recertification of your income is an annual requirement in order to qualify for IDR, and any income increases can have a direct impact on your payment plan.

Using other assets to raise money. Some have found selling unwanted items to be a tried-and-true method for coming up with extra cash. From garage sales to Craigslist and eBay, there are numerous ways to make money from stuff that has outlived its purpose.

Keep in mind that this option can be helpful to take a bigger chunk out of your loan balance here and there, but you are probably more likely to run out of personal items to sell before you pay off your student loans.

The earnings from side hustles vary widely, and some require more expertise than others. Still, any monies earned from side hustles that are earmarked for student loan payments will help achieve the goal of getting out from under the debt sooner rather than later.

