Should You Strive for ‘Inbox Zero’?

Got email overload? It can hurt you in more ways than one.

First, having too many emails is a major time suck: McKinsey has found that email management takes more hours than anything else we do at work, gobbling nearly 30% of the workweek.

It’s also a productivity killer: The distraction of an email destroys your focus, and it takes about 64 seconds to get back on track, according to research by computer scientists at Loughborough University in England.

Finally, it’s mostly just noise: Nearly two-thirds of emails are unimportant, according to email management software company SaneBox.

What is Inbox Zero?

One way that workplaces and individuals alike have attempted to tame the email beast is through the concept of “Inbox Zero,” which marketing company TechTarget describes as “a rigorous approach to email management aimed at keeping the inbox empty — or almost empty — at all times.”

Productivity writer Merlin Mann is credited with creating the philosophy, which suggests there are five possible actions to take when you receive an email: delete, delegate, respond, defer and do . Email users are advised to create folders on various topics into which they can archive different types of messages, either by sender or category.

Keeping a perfectly clean inbox is easier said than done when you consider that office workers receive 121 emails per day on average, according to market research firm The Radicati Group.

What’s more, whether this extreme level of email organization is worth the time spent on it remains a hotly debated topic in productivity circles. While you can certainly find vocal proponents of Inbox Zero, many are strongly against this method that requires a take-no-prisoners mindset about organizing emails. Critics have argued in a variety of publications that it’s “ruining our lives,” “overrated” and “a stupid time-management approach.”

Whether the idea of Inbox Zero will strike you as needless or nirvana depends largely on your goals — and your personality. Consult the guide below to determine whether striving for an empty inbox is the best strategy for you.

Do you feel overwhelmed or at peace with your email overload?

Some people are in their element with a messy desk and papers all around them, while others need clean surfaces to do their best thinking. If you’re someone who thrives on the chaos of ideas swirling around you — and what looks disorganized to some about your workspace makes perfect sense to you — then the way that you manage your emails might mirror this system successfully. If this is the case, save time for tasks you care about more and skip Inbox Zero.

But if the random nature of miscellaneous messages — spam intermixed with priority directives from your boss or clients — makes you crazy, then Inbox Zero might help you prioritize with less angst.

Do you like to use your inbox as a receiving area or a search engine?

One benefit of Inbox Zero is that as each new email arrives, you’re not distracted by seeing a swirl of earlier messages competing for your attention. This can make your inbox an effective receiving area, allowing you to home in only on what’s incoming. If this idea fits your sensibilities about how to organize emails, then Inbox Zero may make you happy.

But if you enjoy having the entire history of your work correspondence available in your inbox so that you can search it, then Inbox Zero may just be an added headache.

Are you a neat freak or a completist?

Does the thought of a squeaky clean inbox excite you the same way that a well-organized closet does? If you like the concept on principle of keeping things tidy and meticulously maintained, then Inbox Zero is probably up your alley.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who gets hives thinking about deleting, or even moving, any message out of its central repository since you might need to refer to the information someday, then Inbox Zero may throw you off.

As a neat freak, you may delight in the feeling that comes from freeing your inbox from clutter as you efficiently file each and every new message where it rightly goes (or delete it). But as a completist, you’re likely to find yourself irritated that you can’t remember which folder you put which email in, and the very act of moving messages into folders may cramp your ability to simply access what you need through your inbox by adding another layer to your search.

In short, there are no easy answers as to whether Inbox Zero is worth your while. Think about your priorities and what you hope to achieve with your email organization before putting too much work into such a demanding system.

