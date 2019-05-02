As with one’s relationship status on social media, the answer to the question “Should I take antidepressants?” is “It’s complicated.” Antidepressant medications have been around for decades now, and they have certainly helped many patients…

Antidepressant medications have been around for decades now, and they have certainly helped many patients control the symptoms of depression. But, in many cases, these medications have also been overprescribed to people who may not benefit from them. They cause side effects that can range from mildly disruptive ( low libido) to severe (increased risk of suicide). And there is data to suggest that both a placebo and regular exercise are just as effective as these medications in a large number of patients.

Recently, the subject has been roiled in a new controversy: Those on antidepressants for a long time may struggle to get off them, sometimes with devastating consequences, including suicide. Stories about this in the New York Times and on “60 Minutes,” among other media outlets, have brought renewed focus on antidepressants and their potential both to help and to harm.

Like we said, it’s complicated.

Do Antidepressants Work?

According to statistics from 2011 through 2014 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 13% of people age 12 and older said they took an antidepressant in the last month. The most popular and widely prescribed antidepressants are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs. Well-known brands include Prozac, Paxil, Zoloft and Lexapro. Another class of antidepressants, serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, or SNRIs, include Cymbalta and Effexor. Bupropion, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor, or NDRI, is used to treat seasonal affective disorder and to help with smoking cessation. According to the National Institutes of Health, every patient responds better to some of these classes than to others, but each works equally well in relieving and controlling symptoms.

But how well do they work? According to research, well, it’s still complicated. A 2008 study in PLOS Medicine could find “little evidence to support the prescription of antidepressant medication to any but the most severely depressed patients.” More recently, in The Lancet, a 2018 meta-analysis of trials of 21 antidepressants used to treat major depressive disorder concluded: “All antidepressants were more efficacious than placebo in adults with major depressive disorder.”

You can find numerous studies arguing for and against antidepressants. But amid all this noise, a fairly strong signal does come through. That signal points to the severity of depression. In a 2018 article published in Psychology Today, Dr. Joseph M. Pierre, a professor in the department of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tried to make sense of all this. His take: “Antidepressants don’t work if you don’t have depression. But if you do, they’re more likely to work the more depressed you are in comparison to supportive care alone.”

Pierre goes on to say that, when considering other research on antidepressants, these drugs “may be overprescribed at the mild end of the depressive spectrum when patients are sad but don’t actually have major depression. But for patients with severe depression, antidepressants are often underprescribed.”

Dr. Peter D. Kramer, clinical professor emeritus of psychiatry at Brown University, has been studying antidepressants for decades and is the author of the best-selling books “Ordinarily Well: The Case for Antidepressants” and “Listening to Prozac.” He agrees that the drugs are useful in cases of major depression, “for problems with mood, thought and movement that interfere with function.”

However, Kramer thinks that antidepressant medication is also helpful for less severe cases. He says that major depression is episodic; the patient is laid low for months, then rebounds. Low-level depression can incapacitate patients for longer periods of time, but cases often come with fewer or less severe symptoms. “That is quite destructive, too,” he says, and is linked to high suicide rates and employment and social problems. He says medication is “surprisingly effective” for these patients as well. “We might prefer to use therapy, and I do, but medications are very effective.”

Risks and Benefits of Antidepressants

Both doctors and patients should prefer to try other solutions to medication, like exercise, yoga, healthy diet and psychotherapy. “Like all medicines, these have downsides,” Kramer says. The current focus on long-term use is troubling, and he says, “I think the field doesn’t have as good answers as we would like.” But Kramer believes in antidepressants when used correctly, which includes controlling their duration. “If you do very well on medication and get back to your original functioning or even better than before medication, and you stay that way for six months to a year, we would take you off and see how you do,” he says.

“I get attacked on Twitter when I say we have been fairly lucky with these medications,” Kramer continues. “There were lots of worries when they came out that have not eventuated.” On the other side of the coin, depression is very destructive, he says. It is a multisystem illness that can affect everything from blood and bones to hormonal function and the immune system. Major depression can harm the brain and predispose the person to recurrent depression and memory loss.

“You want to interrupt a major depression episode, that is the main indication,” Kramer says. “Depression is an ailment that contains its own barriers to seeking care. If (medication) is needed, then, on balance, you ought to think about it.”

