Short Visits to Polluted Places Can Lead to Significant Breathing Problems

Summer is approaching and travel season has begun. Tourism is expected to increase, with the U.N. forecasting 1.8 billion people to annually travel abroad by 2030. Travel can present problems, however, and experts are raising new warnings about the damaging effects of taking even short-term trips to highly polluted cities.

A new study by researchers from New York University School of Medicine shows that short trips overseas to polluted cities can lead to significant breathing problems. The goal of the research was to determine if “visits to cities abroad with greater levels of air pollution adversely impacts cardiopulmonary health,” the authors said in the study.

“Everybody heard of people traveling to polluted cities and having symptoms right away when they (arrive) at the airport, so we wanted to document that these symptoms are indicative of functional changes in the lungs and the heart system,” says Terry Gordon, professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at NYU and one of the authors of the study.

The research was carried over the past two and a half years and examined 34 healthy non-smoking adults, who traveled abroad from the New York City metropolitan area to a number of cities in Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and Africa. The subjects were trained to measure their lung function, blood pressure, heart rate/variability, and to record any symptoms before, during and after traveling abroad.

Researchers also collected air pollution data for each city. Scientists associated exposure to particulate matter with cardiopulmonary health.

The study published in early May in the Journal of Travel Medicine found that even short visits to polluted cities abroad caused “small but statistically significant acute changes in cardiopulmonary function and respiratory symptoms in healthy young adults.” The findings indicate that travelling to such areas can adversely affect cardiopulmonary health.

The research is especially important for travelers with pre-existing respiratory conditions or with cardiac disease, the study’s authors say.

As the NYU research mainly looked at healthy individuals, Gordon says the study can be expanded to include a number of other areas, including examining the impact of pollution on older individuals with health concerns.

The NYU study is the latest research examining air pollution’s impact on health. A study published last year by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences found that air pollution hinders cognitive ability, particularly as people age. The research, conducted in China, found a connection between air pollution and test scores in language and arithmetic.

