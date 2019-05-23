Serco to acquire Alion’s Naval Systems Business Unit

Herndon-based Serco Inc. has agreed to acquire Alion Science and Technology Corp.’s Naval Systems Business Unit for $225 million, the companies jointly announced Thursday. The sale, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in…

The sale, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

The divestiture “will allow us to reinvest in our six core capability areas,” Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of McLean-based Alion, said in a release. Those include artificial intelligence, cyber solutions, and electronic warfare technology.

The acquisition, to include Alion’s Canadian business and a “small number of related contract operations,” will strengthen Serco’s presence in naval support, modernization and sustainment, Serco said. Alion’s NSBU, which will retain its existing management team and staff as a new Serco business unit, employs 1,000 and counts annual revenue of about $336 million.

Alion’s NSBU focuses on ship and systems design and marine and structural engineering, and provides life-cycle naval…