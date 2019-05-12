Sephora Versus Ulta: Which Is Better?

Sephora and Ulta are both one-stop beauty shops where you can find cosmetics, makeup brushes, styling tools, hair care products, skin care products and expert advice on using them all. Overall, Sephora has a reputation…

Sephora and Ulta are both one-stop beauty shops where you can find cosmetics, makeup brushes, styling tools, hair care products, skin care products and expert advice on using them all.

Overall, Sephora has a reputation of offering high-end brands while Ulta has a reputation for offering larger drugstore brands. However, the lines have become increasingly blurred in recent years, with Ulta offering a growing selection of high-end brands, including MAC cosmetics, and Sephora offering its budget-friendly in-house Sephora brand of cosmetics and tools. These days, Ulta differentiates itself via its on-site salon services and larger stores while Sephora is still the destination for high-end indie brands.

So which provides the best shopping experience for you and the most opportunities to save money? Decide for yourself with this Sephora versus Ulta guide.

Sephora vs. Ulta: Online and App Experience

Sephora. Online shoppers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Those who subscribe to the Flash Shipping program ($15 per year) get free two-day shipping.

Downloading the app provides extra perks to Sephora shoppers, including app-only specials, the ability to track your rewards points and loyalty status, new product release announcements and a digital try-on feature that lets you see how you look in false lashes and different lipstick colors.

Ulta. This store offers free shipping on orders over $50. For other orders, you’ll pay $5.95 for standard shipping.

The Ulta app allows you to interface with the store’s loyalty program, manage your wish list of products to buy, get special offers and digitally try on more than 2,000 beauty products.

Sephora vs. Ulta: Rewards and Loyalty Programs

Sephora Beauty Insider. Sephora’s loyalty program is called the Beauty Insider program. For every dollar spent, you’ll earn one Beauty Insider point or more. Points can be redeemed for select products through the Rewards Bazaar online or via the rewards display case in stores. Points expire if you have not engaged in earning or redeeming activity for 18 months.

You’ll receive additional gifts when you achieve higher loyalty status and a free gift on your birthday every year. Plus, Beauty Insiders get access to special store events. Those who achieve the highest status level (Rouge) get a free Makeup Deluxe makeover with no minimum purchase required.

Ultamate Rewards. Ulta’s loyalty program is called Ultamate Rewards. For every dollar you spend, you’ll earn one rewards point. Points can be cashed in toward future purchases via the following point structure:

— 100 points = $3 off

— 250 points = $8 off

— 500 points = $17.50 off

— 750 points = $30 off

— 1,000 points = $50 off

— 2,000 points = $125 off

With higher annual spending, you’ll earn more rewards points per dollar. For those at the basic member level, points expire at the end of the quarter one year after the date they are earned. For those at higher levels in the program, however, points never expire, as long as that status is maintained.

Additional benefits of the Ultamate Rewards program include double points earned on purchases during your birthday month and a $10 birthday coupon every year. Those who achieve the highest level of loyalty (Diamond) get an annual $25 reward card that can be used toward beauty services.

Sephora vs. Ulta: Discounts and Product Costs

Sephora costs. Sephora is known for being spare with its discounts, and the chain rarely offers sales. However, Sephora frequently offers free gifts with certain online purchases with use of a promo code. It is also known for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. That’s when it offers deep discounts on box sets and select products.

When it comes to product costs, Sephora has a reputation for being pricey. However, comparing identical products between Sephora and Ulta yields identical prices. The reason you may end up spending more at Sephora lies in the fact that it does not offer inexpensive drugstore alternatives at all. Even its more affordable in-house brand, which has a line of $8 lipsticks, is still a bit pricier than drugstore brands such as NYX and CoverGirl.

Ulta costs. Ulta frequently offers coupons in its weekly ad, which you can access on its website. The most common one is $3.50 off a $15 purchase. The “Offers” section of its website also offers plenty of product-specific coupons. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Ulta offers brand-wide discounts and buy one, get one offers on many of its products.

When it comes to product pricing, Ulta’s high-end brands are just as pricey as the same products at Sephora. However, budget-minded shoppers may appreciate Ulta’s coupons — and its selection of less expensive drugstore beauty staples.

Correction 05/14/19: A previous version of this story misstated the free shipping offer for Ulta orders. Free shipping is available for orders over $50.