See the top-ranked high schools for 2019 in Greater Washington

If there’s one thing that Amazon.com Inc.’s impending arrival of HQ2 tells us, it’s that this region must focus on workforce talent.

And for most of us D.C.-area overachievers, that starts early.

Enter the newly released 2019 ranking for top high schools in Greater Washington, courtesy U.S. News & World Report’s annual national lineup. This year, the publication ranked more than 17,000 schools across the country based on six weighted factors that are listed below, and many D.C.-area schools scored highly, a characteristic of our region that attracted Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the first place.

Like last year, we scored two local high schools among the national top 100 — and one in the top 10 — though it’s not the same two high schools both years.

The region’s largest school systems have at least one contender in the top 50 locally. But see which systems dominated the list — it was close — and which just barely made it.

Surprisingly, there were significant changes in this year’s…