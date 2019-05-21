See the 20 Best Engineering Graduate Programs

Find a career in engineering. As the U.S. continues to experience a growth in STEM jobs, setting yourself apart from the pack becomes increasingly important. One way to get noticed is by obtaining a graduate…

Find a career in engineering.

As the U.S. continues to experience a growth in STEM jobs, setting yourself apart from the pack becomes increasingly important. One way to get noticed is by obtaining a graduate engineering degree, which can not only boost your knowledge but also your salary in the postgraduate world. These are the 20 best graduate engineering programs.

Northwestern University (McCormick)

Location: Evanston, Illinois

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 20

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,117 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 22.5%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 13.4%

Learn more about the Robert R. McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science at Northwestern.

Johns Hopkins University (Whiting)

Location: Baltimore

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 17 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 4,301 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 41.1%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 17.0%

Learn more about the Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins.

Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 17 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 676 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 5.0%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 17.7%

Learn more about Princeton’s School of Engineering & Applied Science.

University of Pennsylvania

Location: Philadelphia

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 17 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,029 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25.0%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14.3%

Learn more about Penn’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.

University of California–Los Angeles (Samueli)

Location: Los Angeles

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 16

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,242 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25.9%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 22.5%

Learn more about the Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science at UCLA.

Texas A&M University–College Station

Location: College Station, Texas

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 15

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,681 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 29.7%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 36.6%

Learn more about Texas A&M–College Station.

Cornell University

Location: Ithaca, New York

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 14

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,353 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 32.3%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 15.9%

Learn more about Cornell.

Columbia University (Fu Foundation)

Location: New York City

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 11 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,827 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 25.2%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 10.1%

Learn more about the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia.

University of California–San Diego (Jacobs)

Location: La Jolla, California

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 11 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,913 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 33.3%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 19.3%

Learn more about the Jacobs School of Engineering at UCSD.

University of Texas–Austin (Cockrell)

Location: Austin, Texas

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 11 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,339 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 18.2%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 21.6%

Learn more about the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT–Austin.

University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Location: Urbana, Illinois

U.S News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 10

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 4,349 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 27.2%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 17.6%

Learn more about the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign.

University of Southern California (Viterbi)

Location: Los Angeles

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 9

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 5,922 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 24.3%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14.2%

Learn more about the Andrew and Erna Viterbi School of Engineering at USC.

Purdue University–West Lafayette

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 8

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,883 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 30.6%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 32.0%

Learn more about Purdue University–West Lafayette.

Georgia Institute of Technology

Location: Atlanta

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 7

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 5,187 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 22.9%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 23.6%

Learn more about Georgia Tech.

California Institute of Technology

Location: Pasadena, California

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 5 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 543 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 10.6%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 7.3%

Learn more about CalTech.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 5 (tie)

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,608 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 35.0%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 14.5%

Learn more about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

Carnegie Mellon University

Location: Pittsburgh

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 4

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 4,083 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 23.1%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 12.6%

Learn more about Carnegie Mellon.

University of California–Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 3

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 2,296 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 28.4%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 10.1%

Learn more about UC–Berkeley.

Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 2

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,705 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 15.3%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 9.2%

Learn more about Stanford.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

U.S. News Best Graduate Engineering Schools rank: 1

Total graduate engineering school enrollment in fall 2018: 3,135 students

Acceptance rate for engineering master’s programs: 21.2%

Acceptance rate for engineering Ph.D. programs: 8.9%

Learn more about MIT.

See the 10 Best Entrepreneurship MBA Programs

Update 05/22/19: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools rankings.