Scotland Reports a Drop in Risk of Cancer

A recently released report from the Scottish government offers some good news in the fight against cancer. While the number of cases in Scotland increased over a 10-year period, the risk of developing cancer dropped by nearly 4% over the same period.

The report, conducted by statistical services branch of NHS Scotland, did not explain the causes for the reduction in cancer risk.

Overall, the most prevalent types of cancer in Scotland are bronchial adenoma and tracheal and lung cancers (16.5%), breast cancer (14.7%), colorectal cancer (11.7%), prostate cancer (10.9%), head and neck cancer (3.9%), malignant melanoma of skin (3.8%), kidney cancer (3.4%), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3.2%), esophageal cancer (3%), and bladder cancer (2.6%).

The most prevalent types of cancer in Scotland for men are prostate cancer (22.2%), tracheal, bronchial and lung cancers (16.3%), colorectal cancer (13.6%), head and neck cancer (5.7%), kidney cancer (4.1%), esophageal cancer (4.1%), malignant melanoma (3.8%), bladder cancer (3.6%), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3.4%), and cancer in the liver and intrahepatic bile ducts (2.6%).

For women, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of the disease is breast cancer (28.8%), tracheal, bronchial and lung cancers (16.7%), colorectal cancer (9.9%), corpus uteri (4.9%), malignant melanoma of skin (3.8%), ovary cancer (3.7%), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3.0%), kidney cancer (2.6%), pancreatic cancer (2.4%) and head and neck (2.2%).

“Lung cancer remained the most common cancer overall in Scotland, although there are now more cases of lung cancer in females than males,” according to the report, published on April 30. “This is due to the differing patterns of smoking between the sexes over the previous decades with 5,331 cases diagnosed in 2017.”

Despite more women than men being diagnosed with cancer in 2017, the risk of cancer remains higher in males than females, the report adds. This is partly because women continue to live longer than men.

Additionally, the number of new cancer cases in children has increased since 2010, according to a separate report from NHS Scotland that examined childhood cancer in the region from 2007 to 2016. In the 10-year period from 2007 to 2016, 1,275 children up to 14 years old were diagnosed with some form of cancer. Of those cases, 53% were boys.

In the same time period, 2,032 people aged 15 to 24 were diagnosed with a form of cancer, and more than half were girls.

Overall, almost one-third (31%) of the cancers in children were leukemia and other blood cell cancers, while slightly more than a quarter (27%) were cancers of the brain and central nervous system,” say the authors of the report.

