San Francisco biopharm tech company opens regional HQ in Bethesda

Biopharmaceutical software company Vineti Inc. has opened a regional headquarters in Bethesda to strengthen relationships with its East Coast clients.

Co-founded by GE Co, and the Mayo Clinic, Vineti’s cloud-based platform expands patient access to cell and gene therapies by tracking how the individualized treatments move from blood collection to manufacturing and back to the patient.

With more than 1,000 active cell and gene therapy clinical trails globally, San Francisco-based Vineti seeks to access the personalized therapy development and manufacturing taking place in states such as Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Vineti has more than 10 clients and strategic partners on the East Coast, including clinical biopharmaceutical partners, commercial pharmaceutical partners and strategic ecosystem partners.

“Vineti is growing rapidly alongside the thriving ecosystem of personalized therapeutics,” CEO Amy DuRoss said in a statement. “While we’ve always enjoyed…