Rough ruling for the Line D.C. hotel and its bid to secure $46M tax abatement

If the team behind the Line D.C. hotel didn’t meet the seven statutory requirements to obtain a $46 million tax abatement, then the District government can’t make last-minute waivers or changes to provide it, the…

If the team behind the Line D.C. hotel didn’t meet the seven statutory requirements to obtain a $46 million tax abatement, then the District government can’t make last-minute waivers or changes to provide it, the city’s attorney general opines in a new memo.

D.C. Council members Elissa Silverman, I-At large, and Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, sought Attorney General Karl Racine’s opinion as to whether the Department of Employment Services may waive any conditions tied to the Line’s tax break, which the council approved in 2012.

Simply, Racine writes, “It may not.” He calls the seven conditions “mandatory and conjunctive.”

“They are mandatory because they are conditions the Hotel ‘shall’ satisfy,” Racine states. “They are also conjunctive because they are connected by the word ‘and.’ Consequently, the development must meet all seven conditions in order to receive the abatement.”

DOES had previously certified to the Office of the Chief Financial Officer that…