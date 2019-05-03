Rosslyn observation deck rebrands to reflect what it is

The Observation Deck at Central Place Tower has a new name to reflect what it is. At 387-feet up, The View of D.C., as it is now called, remains the tallest destination inside the Beltway…

At 387-feet up, The View of D.C., as it is now called, remains the tallest destination inside the Beltway that is open to the public — until the Washington Monument reopens, likely in August. The Rosslyn observation deck offers unobstructed views of Greater Washington, from the nearby National Mall to the farthest reaches of the suburbs.

Graham Gunn, The View of D.C. general manager, said in a statement the formerly named CEB Tower has been rebranded as Central Place Tower, so “we felt it was the ideal time to refine our brand to better define and simplify the signature experience we provide.” CEB is now a subsidiary of Gartner Inc., but building owner JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) apparently opted not to rename the tower after Gartner (NYSE: IT).

The observation deck experience includes HoverDC, a simulated flight over the area, a bar, and weekly programming like yoga, food and beverage tastings,…