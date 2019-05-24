Revealed: Our 2019 40 Under 40 award winners

Our annual 40 Under 40 program is the most competitive awards program in the Washington Business Journal’s slate each year. This year was no different, with nearly 400 submissions from across Greater Washington. A panel…

Our annual 40 Under 40 program is the most competitive awards program in the Washington Business Journal’s slate each year. This year was no different, with nearly 400 submissions from across Greater Washington.

A panel of outside judges, along with Washington Business Journal staff, sifted through those submitted names to determine this year’s class of outstanding leaders. Among them are small business owners, award-winning chefs, attorneys, nonprofit leaders and more.

Scroll through the gallery above to meet the local leaders who made this year’s list. We’ll be celebrating these 40 men and women at a special awards event July 18 at Central Place Tower in Rosslyn and in a special section of the Washington Business Journal set to publish July 19. For more information on the event, click here.