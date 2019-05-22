Reston Town Center is getting a facelift

Boston Properties plans to spend $4 million to $5 million to give Reston Town Center’s public plaza a makeover. The 30-year-old Reston Town Center, which was a vanguard of the now ubiquitous town center concept,…

The 30-year-old Reston Town Center, which was a vanguard of the now ubiquitous town center concept, will undergo a multimillion dollar renovation of its common areas with an eye toward updating the 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use center.

The revamp, driven by owner Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP), will mainly focus on the central gathering areas in the site. The project would be completed in the next 18 months.

The improvements will include the installation of artificial green turf on the area where the ice skating rink is set up in the winter. There’s the possibility for some kind of outdoor beer or wine garden setup there, said Lisa Stoddard of CBRE, who represents the property in lease deals.

The project will aim to soften existing public spaces, and make them more modern and contemporary, so that people are more inclined to hang out. The plan includes creating…