Reston National Golf Course sold to pair of Baltimore developers

Reston National Golf Course, the subject of a four-year legal battle over the potential for the site’s residential redevelopment, has been sold to a pair of developers who, at this time, say they don’t plan to change anything.

Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, both of Baltimore, have closed on the 168-acre Sunrise Valley Drive property, Weller said in a statement. RN Golf LLC, a partnership of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance and Billy Casper Golf, was the seller. The LLC put the course on the market in 2017.

Terms were not disclosed, however, a source familiar with the deal put the sale price at $23.75 million.

﻿﻿﻿Mark Anstine, executive managing director of land services with Newmark Knight Frank, represented the seller.

“Billy Casper Golf has been retained to continue managing the golf course with no set plans for the property beyond that at this time,” Marc Weller, founding partner of Weller Development, said in a statement. “Both Weller Development…