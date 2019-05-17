Region’s newest Hilton-flagged hotel opens in Largo

Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is now open in Largo. The hotel, at 9103 Basil Court, offers 116 guest suites — a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units — a breakfast bistro, 2,900…

Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is now open in Largo.

The hotel, at 9103 Basil Court, offers 116 guest suites — a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units — a breakfast bistro, 2,900 square feet of flexible meeting space, a courtyard with grill, and a miniature golf play area “overlooking the Washington Beltway.” Each room features fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Largo-Washington, D.C. is owned by Frontier Development and Hospitality Group LLC and managed by Kana Hotel Group. Frontier had previously developed the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, also in Largo.

“With key government agencies, major corporations as well as tremendous residential and commercial growth, the area truly needs an upscale hotel,” Evens Charles, Frontier’s president and CEO, said in a release. “There has been significant business growth in the market, and that is why we decided to invest our capital here and develop a second hotel.”

The new hotel,…