Rapid Heart Rate: What Are the Dangers Associated With Tachycardia?

Based on the word’s Latin roots, tachycardia essentially means fast or swift heart. From a medical perspective, this refers to a heart rate that’s faster than normal. Although what’s abnormally fast, or considered too fast…

Based on the word’s Latin roots, tachycardia essentially means fast or swift heart. From a medical perspective, this refers to a heart rate that’s faster than normal.

Although what’s abnormally fast, or considered too fast varies somewhat — namely by a person’s age. In adults, this generally refers to a heart rate that exceeds 100 beats per minute. By comparison, a newborn baby can be resting comfortably and have a heart rate of 100 or 120. That’s normal — and there’s nothing wrong with that baby, explains Dr. Sanjaya Gupta, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri. “But for an adult that’s way too fast.”

That’s not to say your heart rate shouldn’t go up when you work out. That type of physiologic response, or what’s called sinus tachycardia, is normal and appropriate. It increases the amount of blood being pumped out of the heart to the brain and other vital organs including the lungs during periods of exercise, notes Dr. Conor Barrett, clinical director of the cardiac arrhythmia service at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. (Of course, you should still align your exercise regimen with your ability and fitness, experts say — and stop immediately if you experience symptoms like chest pain.)

Sinus tachycardia can also occur in association with stressful situations, dehydration and if someone is fighting an ongoing infection. “These are physiological responses to increased demands of blood flow to the vital organs,” Barrett says.

[See: 10 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Stroke.]

When to Seek Medical Attention for Tachycardia

In some cases, however, the heart rate can speed up in a way that’s out of step with the body’s needs — like when a person is just sitting idly on the couch. In such cases, tachycardia can point to a more serious — and in some instances, life-threatening — heart rhythm problem, which warrants seeking medical attention to investigate the cause.

That’s the case for what’s called supraventricular tachycardia, which originates in the upper chambers of the heart, and ventricular tachycardia — a fast, abnormal heart rate that starts in the ventricles, or lower chambers of the heart. The latter is linked with an array of underlying heart problems — and it can be deadly.

Barrett notes that VT can arise in people with congenital heart disease — who were born with a heart defect and those who’ve had inflammation of the heart muscle, called myocarditis. And people who’ve had prior heart attacks, go on to develop VT — “which is one of the more common associations that we see with ventricular tachycardia,” he says.

In addition, some people who have an abnormal heart muscle or valvular function develop ventricular tachycardia. “That can be a very serious situation, and that can be associated with people having episodes of lightheadedness, passing out, or in the worst-case-scenario, actually dying suddenly,” Barrett says.

While most cases of supraventricular tachycardia are not life-threatening, SVT can be associated with atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia worldwide. In the U.S. it’s estimated that 2.7 to 6.1 million people have Afib, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the number is only expected to increase as the population ages. Left untreated, Afib can lead to life-threatening cardiovascular complications. “It’s a leading cause of stroke in the United States,” says Dr. Smit Vasaiwala, an associate professor of cardiology at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and a cardiologist at Loyola Medicine. “Atrial fibrillation always deserves attention.”

Gupta says it’s important to heed not only a faster heart rate, which sometimes goes unnoticed, but also changes in heart rhythm. “If they feel the heart rate is rapid and irregular, that is cause for concern,” he says.

In addition to heart palpitations — which can feel like the heart is beating rapidly, skipping a beat or a fluttering in the chest — heed any accompanying symptoms. “If they have associated symptoms of shortness of breath, lightheadedness or chest discomfort — that’s something that somebody should seek medical attention for without a doubt,” Barrett says.

When in doubt, err on the side of seeing a health provider, too, if an unexplained rapid heartbeat persists, even in the absence of other symptoms. “If someone notices an elevated heart rate and it’s consistently happening, they should see their doctor,” Gupta says.

[See: 12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away.]

Diagnosis and Treatment

When seeing a doctor about tachycardia, it’s important to discuss any accompanying symptoms you may have had, as well as to let the doctor know about any medications you’re currently taking. That’s because some drugs, ranging from antidepressants to asthma medications to antibiotics like azithromycin, can speed up a person’s heart rate.

Where treatment is required, the focus is on addressing underlying problems that cause tachycardia, like Afib.

A common tool used to investigate potential arrhythmias is a heart monitor. These devices, which have gotten increasingly smaller and more streamlined, record heart rate and rhythm on a continuous basis for 24 hours, a few days or even a month. Along with considering accompanying symptoms — where those exist — and a patient exam, monitors can provide a continuous EKG, or electrocardiogram, recording that’s very helpful to really pinpoint a diagnosis, Gupta says,

Treatment options vary widely based on what’s causing the rapid heartbeat.

Afib, for example, can be addressed in a variety of ways, including medication like blood thinners to prevent clots and drugs to control the heart rate; a nonsurgical procedure called electrical cardioversion, where a patient receives a shock under mild anesthesia to normalize heart rhythm; or a pacemaker put in to regulate one’s heartbeat.

[See: 17 Ways Heart Health Varies in Women and Men.]

A person with ventricular tachycardia may be prescribed antiarrhythmic medication or treated with a procedure called cardiac ablation. This involves sending a catheter through the groin that’s inserted into the heart to scar or destroy heart tissue in a very specific, or localized, area of the muscle that’s thought to be associated with the heart rhythm problem. That’s commonly done using radiofrequency, which generates heat at the tip of the catheter to burn the tissue; but other techniques like cryoenergy catheter ablation, which involves freezing the targeted heart tissue, can also be used. Risks include bleeding and infection, and damage to heart tissue that can actually cause an arrhythmia, as well as clots at the site of the ablation.

For many people who have a weakened heart muscle and ventricular tachycardia, however, there’s no way to guarantee that they would not have it again, even with ablation, Gupta says. For those patients a defibrillator can be implanted. The device can — if a person were to go into a life-threatening ventricular tachycardia — deliver a potentially lifesaving shock to prevent sudden death. Risks include bleeding and damage to arteries and nerves during the implantation procedure, device failure and the need for reoperation.

For any treatment — medication or procedure — experts say, it’s important to discuss risks before proceeding.

“Most of these rapid heartbeat conditions can be treated and managed,” Vasaiwala says. “So there’s absolutely no reason why someone should not talk to their doctor or their cardiologist and figure out exactly what’s going on and seek treatment for it.”

More from U.S. News

How to Avoid a Second Heart Attack

10 Heart Health Breakthroughs

10 Seemingly Innocent Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Rapid Heart Rate: What Are the Dangers Associated With Tachycardia? originally appeared on usnews.com