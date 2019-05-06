Pesticides and Produce: The Problem With the EWG’s ‘Dirty Dozen’

Every year, the Environmental Working Group releases its list of the “Dirty Dozen,” or the 12 fruits and vegetables available in the U.S. that have the most pesticide residues. The media publicizes the list and…

Every year, the Environmental Working Group releases its list of the “Dirty Dozen,” or the 12 fruits and vegetables available in the U.S. that have the most pesticide residues. The media publicizes the list and unfortunately scares some folks out of enjoying Mother Nature’s finest.

As a registered dietitian, I beg you: Don’t let this list prevent you from eating fruits and veggies. I’d rather you stress over the weather — or, even more threatening, the Red Sox bullpen — than panic over produce.

For one, of course, there are so many health benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables (whether fresh, frozen, canned, organic or conventional), from heart health to weight loss. Even the EWG admits that “the health benefits of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables outweigh the risks of pesticide exposure” and that “eating conventionally grown produce is far better than skipping fruits and vegetables.”

[See: How 16 Fruits Boost Your Health.]

What’s more, there’s already a robust process in place to make sure the produce that winds up on store shelves — even those landing in the “Dirty Dozen” — are safe for you to consume. It’s a science-based, four-step assessment conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Data Program, or PDP, which launched in 1991 and manages the sampling, testing and reporting of pesticide residues on both domestically grown and imported foods.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency applies very stringent criteria to ensure that pesticide residues on foods provide a ‘reasonable certainty of no harm’ to consumers,” says Carl K. Winter, a professor at the University of California–Davis whose research on how to detect pesticides in foods and evaluate their risk to humans is used to inform the PDP’s work.

For example, EPA considers all the ways people could be exposed to each pesticide (food, water and the environment); considers “the cumulative exposure for entire families of pesticides possessing a common toxicological mechanism,” Winter explains; and applies extra safety measures in cases where kids and babies may be more susceptible to pesticides than adults. “Only after such criteria are met does EPA allow pesticides to be used on specific crops,” he says.

[See: Your Plant-Based Diet Needs These 10 Foods.]

The process is so rigorous, in fact, that the latest PDP report found that over 99 percent of the foods it tested, including produce, had pesticide residues well below the levels that the EPA has established as safe to consume. And get this: This is the very report the EWG used to create its “Dirty Dozen.”

So while, as the EWG points out, some produce is more likely to have pesticide residues than others, it’s virtually all safe to consume. The Dirty Dozen report misses that very important point.

[See: 8 Practical Ways to Reduce Your Family’s Pesticide Exposure.]

So why is it released every year? According to an email response from an EWG spokesperson, it’s to support the organization’s recommendation to buy organic whenever possible for health and environmental issues. But, Winter says, “the worse thing for consumers is to be scared to feed produce to themselves and their families.”

I agree. Get the most bang for your buck when it comes to buying produce. Buy what is on sale and wash it before you eat it. Enjoy Mother Nature’s finest, in hefty amounts, no matter how it’s grown or how “dirty” one list deems it.

More from U.S. News

Can You Trust Your ‘Yuck’ Reflex?

Do You Really Need to Cover the Toilet Seat With Paper?

Green Smoothies 101: Health Benefits and Recipes

Pesticides and Produce: The Problem With the EWG’s ‘Dirty Dozen’ originally appeared on usnews.com