Party City will close 45 stores as it grapples with global helium shortage

Party City plans to close 45 of its 870 stores in 2019, the company said last week. The New Jersey-based retailer has seven stores in Greater Washington. The company did not state which of its…

Party City plans to close 45 of its 870 stores in 2019, the company said last week.

The New Jersey-based retailer has seven stores in Greater Washington. The company did not state which of its stores would close.

“Each year, Party City typically closes 10 to 15 stores as part of our prudent network optimization process and in response to ongoing consumer, market and economic changes that naturally arise in the business,” CEO James Harrison said in a statement. “This year, after careful consideration and evaluation of our store fleet, we’ve made the decision to close more stores than usual in order to help optimize our market-level performance, focus on the most profitable locations and improve the overall health of our store portfolio.”

The company also said it has found a new source of helium that will help it relieve pressure from a global helium shortage. The helium shortage negatively affected the company’s latex and metallic balloon categories, the company said in a statement.…