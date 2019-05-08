Parsons launches IPO at $27 a share

Parsons Corp. debuted Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, launching its anticipated initial public offering with a share price of $27 and raising more than $500 million. The market responded, with stock for the…

Parsons Corp. debuted Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, launching its anticipated initial public offering with a share price of $27 and raising more than $500 million.

The market responded, with stock for the Centreville-based technology and infrastructure operations company trading at $30.07 at close, up 11.37% from its opening price. The IPO price was in the middle of its previously announced $26 to $28 range.

Parsons, which is listed as listed as “PSN” on the exchange, issued its prospectus late Tuesday, offering more than 18.5 million shares of common stock, with the offering set to close on Friday. Executives rang the opening bell Wednesday.

The employee-owned contractor filed to go public in March, following the shift of its corporate headquarters from Pasadena, California, to Northern Virginia to be closer to its “existing and potential clients.”

Parsons generated $3.56 billion in revenue in 2018, including roughly $222 million in net income, built on significant…