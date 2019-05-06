Park Hotels to acquire Arlington’s Chesapeake Lodging, creating $12B REIT

Tysons-based Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has agreed to buy Arlington-based Chesapeake Lodging Trust, creating a lodging real estate investment trust with an estimated value of $12 billion. The two companies jointly announced…

The two companies jointly announced the $2.7 billion cash and stock transaction Monday. Under the deal, which has been approved by the boards of both, Chesapeake (NYSE: CHSP) shareholders will receive $11 in cash and 0.628 of a share of Park Hotels for each Chesapeake share.

“Chesapeake’s high-quality portfolio of hotels will accelerate our strategic goals of upgrading the quality of our portfolio and achieving brand, operator and geographic diversity,” Park Chairman and CEO Thomas Baltimore Jr. said in a statement.

The agreement includes a phased breakup fee. Chesapeake will pay $38.5 million in breakup fees if it deems a competing offer to be a superior proposal before June 4. After that date, the breakup fee goes to $62.5 million. Baltimore, on Park’s earnings call Monday, declined…