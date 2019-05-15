Oracle claims AWS offered jobs to Pentagon officials working on the $10B JEDI contract

Oracle Corp. stepped up its attack on Amazon Web Services in a new court filing last week, claiming the Seattle company promised bonuses and jobs to three Pentagon employees who were handling the government’s $10…

Oracle’s latest 125-page filing adds new details to Oracle’s claim that the Amazon.com unit promised Department of Defense officials Deap Ubhi and and Anthony DeMartino jobs and bonuses if they helped the company’s bid.

AWS also hired a third government official, whose name was redacted from Oracle’s latest filing.

It’s believed that official is Victor Gavin, former deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for command, control, communications, computer systems and intelligence, Federal News Network reports, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Oracle was disqualified from the JEDI bid earlier this year, after federal officials said the company didn’t meet the minimum technical requirements to continue. The Pentagon…