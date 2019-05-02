OpenTable parent agrees to acquire D.C.-based software company

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), parent company to online restaurant reservation service OpenTable, has agreed to acquire Venga, a D.C.-based guest management platform for restaurants and other businesses. Terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2010,…

Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Venga’s software integrates with restaurant point-of-sale systems to provide businesses with intelligence on customer habits and purchase history. Once the acquisition is complete, OpenTable will integrate Venga’s guest management capabilities into its flagship hospitality product GuestCenter that offers efficient seating capabilities for eateries and lets restaurants show availability of non-traditional seating at bars or counters. OpenTable has more than 51,000 restaurant partners globally.

San Francisco-based OpenTables plans to use Venga’s marketing capabilities so its clients can harness customer data to track email performance and social media campaigns and understand return on investment for every channel.

