202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 2:36 pm 05/31/2019 02:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24856.89 down 312.99 or -1.24 percent

20 transportation 9773.18 down 153.29 or -1.54 percent

15 utilities 783.27 up 1.67 or 0.21 percent

65 stocks 8266.86 down 89.39 or -1.07 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!