202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 1:36 pm 05/31/2019 01:36pm
Share

30 industrials 24921.25 down 248.63 or -0.99 percent

20 transportation 9796.27 down 130.20 or -1.31 percent

15 utilities 781.99 up 0.39 or 0.05 percent

65 stocks 8281.73 down 74.52 or -0.89 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!