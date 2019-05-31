New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12306.04 down 87.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2452.65 down 4.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7494.75 down 72.96 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12306.04 down 87.62 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2452.65 down 4.01 NASDAQ: Composite 7494.75 down 72.96 Standard and Poors 500 2765.14 down 23.72 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.