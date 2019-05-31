202
By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 11:36 am 05/31/2019 11:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12315.37 down 78.28

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.45 down 6.21

NASDAQ: Composite 7505.76 down 61.95

Standard and Poors 500 2768.53 down 20.33

