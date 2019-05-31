202
By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 3:36 pm 05/31/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12263.05 down 130.60

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2443.17 down 13.49

NASDAQ: Composite 7456.44 down 111.28

Standard and Poors 500 2754.10 down 34.76

