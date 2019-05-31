202
May 31, 2019
30 industrials 24845.89 down 323.99 or -1.29 percent

20 transportation 9745.66 down 180.81 or -1.82 percent

15 utilities 785.12 up 3.52 or 0.45 percent

65 stocks 8262.31 down 93.94 or -1.12 percent

