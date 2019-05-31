New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12280.51 down 113.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2447.46 down 9.20 NASDAQ: Composite 7469.31 down 98.40 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12280.51 down 113.14 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2447.46 down 9.20 NASDAQ: Composite 7469.31 down 98.40 Standard and Poors 500 2758.27 down 30.59 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.