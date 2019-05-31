202
By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:36 pm 05/31/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12284.70 down 108.95

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2446.44 down 10.22

NASDAQ: Composite 7475.10 down 92.62

Standard and Poors 500 2759.68 down 29.18

