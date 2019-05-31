30 industrials 24896.81 down 273.07 or -1.08 percent 20 transportation 9789.21 down 137.26 or -1.38 percent 15 utilities 780.53 down 1.07 or -0.14 percent 65 stocks 8272.88 down 83.37 or -1.00 percent

30 industrials 24896.81 down 273.07 or -1.08 percent 20 transportation 9789.21 down 137.26 or -1.38 percent 15 utilities 780.53 down 1.07 or -0.14 percent 65 stocks 8272.88 down 83.37 or -1.00 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.