202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 11:06 am 05/31/2019 11:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12285.71 down 107.94

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2445.13 down 11.53

NASDAQ: Composite 7491.39 down 76.32

Standard and Poors 500 2760.83 down 28.03

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!